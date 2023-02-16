Indian Idol Season 13: Check out the time when Rishi confessed his feelings for Bidipta and said, 'I love you and I see a future with you'

MUMBAI:Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

Now as we have seen on the show everyone teases Rishi Singh and Bidipta Chakraborty as Rishi has always expressed his feelings for Bidipta but the latter has not shown much interest or reciprocated.

Now, we came across a video where one can see how Rishi finally tells Bidipta that he likes her; has some feelings for her and would like to take this relationship ahead. He wants to become hers for life



Well, Bidipta is seen blushing but didn't have a reply yet for him and it would be very interesting to see what happens ahead.

There is no doubt that the audience loves to see them together and they are one of the most loved and celebrated couples on a reality show.

