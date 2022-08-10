Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ace musician Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows. As per sources, Ace musician Salim–Sulaiman to grace the show and they would be encouraging the contestants to perform well.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 13:10
Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.
The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! Indian Idol: Superstar Singer contestants to grace the show?

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, ace musician Salim–Sulaiman will be gracing the show.

They would be coming on the show where they would be encouraging the contestants to perform well.

This will be the first time that the ace musicians will be coming on the show.
The contestants will be giving him a tribute where they would be singing their songs.

There is no doubt that the upcoming episode of the show is going to be a soulful one.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Superstar Singer Season 2 contestants to perform with the current contestants

 

 

 

Indian Idol 12 Sony TV Jay Bhanushali Bharti Singh Harsh Aditya Narayan Sony Television TellyChakkar Pawandeep Endemol Neha Kakkar Vishal Dadlani Himesh Reshammiya Salman Ali AR Rahman Rajkumar Santoshi Karan Johar sunil shetty Salim–Sulaiman
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 13:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon? The Gumraah actor reveals - Exclusive
MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur has made it to the headlimes a few times because of his rumoured relationships. When Aashiqui...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: What! Armaan kills Vicky, Veer fails to find Kavya
MUMBAI :Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Gulshan Shivani roped in to be part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ace musician Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Sunil Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. ...
Recent Stories
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon
Is Aditya Roy Kapur getting married soon? The Gumraah actor reveals - Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Gulshan Shivani
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Gulshan Shivani roped in to be part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Indian Idol Season 13
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Sunil Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega
Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal
Exclusive! Radhika Chabbra and Darshana Khandelwal bags Star Plus upcoming show ‘Titli”
Shark Tank 2 Anupam Mittal
Oh No! Shark Tank 2’s Anupam Mittal shares a picture after surgery in hospital, says “life seems to send you right back to square one…”
Khushi Rajput
Exclusive! Khushi Rajput roped in to be part of StarPlus’s new show with Story Square Productions
I was told I can’t use the word ‘mad
What! The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma spills the beans on people taking offense at his show, says “I was told I can’t use the word ‘mad’...”