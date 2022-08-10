Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ace musicians Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows. As per sources, ace musicians Salim–Sulaiman are to grace the show and they would be encouraging the contestants to perform well.
Salim–Sulaiman to grace the upcoming show

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.
Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.
The previous season was a huge hit and audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.
Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.
The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.
The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.
As per sources, ace musicians Salim–Sulaiman will be gracing the show.
They would be coming on the show and encouraging the contestants to perform well.
This will be the first time that the ace musicians will be coming on the show.

The contestants will be giving them a tribute, where they would be singing their songs.

There is no doubt that the upcoming episode of the show is going to be a soulful one.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

