Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu to grace the finale of the show

The show is coming to an end and the finale would take place on the 2nd of April. Ajay Devgn and Tabu will grace the show, where contestants would be giving them a tribute.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 16:31
Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show, and how tough it is for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Indian Idol Season 13: Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar reveal some secrets about their love life

The show is almost coming to an end and the finale will take place on the 2nd April of 2022.

As per sources, Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be gracing the finale of the show, where contestants will be giving a tribute to the actors by singing their songs.

There is no doubt that the upcoming episode of the show is going to be a soulful one and filled with entertainment.

Who do you think would be the winner of this season?

Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Superstar Singer Season 2 contestants to perform with the current contestants

 

 

 

 

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

