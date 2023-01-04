Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Bharti Singh to grace the finale of the show

The finale of the show is nearing and the season will get its winner. As per sources, Bharti Singh will be gracing the finale, where she will interact with the contestants and the host of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/01/2023 - 16:33
Bharti Singh

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. It was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and the contestants of the show are super talented. It is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. This season is hosted by Aditya Narayan as well.

The show has finally come to an end and the finale of the show would take place on the 2nd of April 2023. Finally, this season would get its winner.

Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Sonakshi Kar, Deboshmita Roy, Rishi Singh and Shivam Singh are the top six finalists of the show.

ALSO READ :  Indian Idol Season 13: Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar reveal some secrets about their love life

All the six contestants are very strong and it’s very difficult to choose who the winner of the show would be.

As per sources, Bharti Singh will be gracing the finale, where she would be interacting with the contestants and the host of the show.

There are going to be a lot of fun segments, which will leave the audience in splits.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ:  Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Superstar Singer Season 2 contestants to perform with the current contestants

 

 

 

 

Indian Idol 12 Sony TV Jay Bhanushali Bharti Singh Harsh Aditya Narayan Sony Television TellyChakkar Pawandeep Endemol Neha Kakkar Vishal Dadlani Himesh Reshammiya Salman Ali AR Rahman Rajkumar Santoshi Karan Johar sunil shetty Terence Lewis Geeta Kapur Sonali Bendre
