Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Cupid strikes the sets of the show as Rishi Singh finally proposes to Bidipta Chakraborty on the stage

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is going to be hosted by Aditya Narayan.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 13: Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar reveal some secrets about their love life

As per sources, Rishi Singh will finally propose his love to Bidipta Chakraborty on the show where he will tell her that he has feelings for her and that he would only want to be hers and would like to take this ahead.

To his proposal, Bidipta sang the title track of Baazigar and we can guess that it was a “Yes” proposal.

Well, seems like a love story is about to begin on the sets of Indian Idol Season 13.

A similar thing happened last year with Pawandeep and Arunita where the two liked each other but never confessed their feelings on the show.

But there is news doing the rounds that post the show the two is dating each other.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Superstar Singer Season 2 contestants to perform with the current contestants