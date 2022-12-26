Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Farah Khan to grace the show

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.



Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, Farah Khan will be gracing the show after a long time. The ace choreographer was associated with the show in season 1 and Season 2 where she was one of the judges of the show along with Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik.

Once again she would be back on the show where she would be having some fun sessions with the contestants, judge, and the host of the show.

She will come during the new year’s eve special episode where the makers of the show will be doing a special show to celebrate the success of the show. They will also be cutting a special cake.

The entire star cast and crew of the show will be having a lot of fun and masti in the upcoming episode.

