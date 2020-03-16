Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Himesh Reshammiya to judge the upcoming season.

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular and successful reality shows on television. The previous season was a huge hit. The audience connected to every contestant, and it wasn't easy to pick the show's winner.Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show. He became a household name, and today he has a massive fan following.The last season was judged by Anu Malik, who had replaced Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Kakkar, who had replaced Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya. The ever-charming Aditya Narayan hosted the show.

According to sources, Himesh Reshammiya will be judging the show for the upcoming season along with Neha Kakkar. In the past three seasons, Himesh has been the judge of the show, and we have seen him get emotional during some tear-jerking performances.

The auditions for the new season have begun, and the fans are excited to connect with the show again. The upcoming season will replace the reality show "Super Star Singer Season 2."

