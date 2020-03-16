Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Himesh Reshammiya to judge the upcoming season.

The new season of Indian Idol will begin soon, and Himesh Reshammiya has regained his position as the judge of the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 12:13
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Himesh Reshammiya to judge the upcoming season

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular and successful reality shows on television. The previous season was a huge hit. The audience connected to every contestant, and it wasn't easy to pick the show's winner.Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show. He became a household name, and today he has a massive fan following.The last season was judged by Anu Malik, who had replaced Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Kakkar, who had replaced Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya. The ever-charming Aditya Narayan hosted the show.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Anu Malik returns as the judge with Sony TV's Indian Idol 13

According to sources, Himesh Reshammiya will be judging the show for the upcoming season along with Neha Kakkar. In the past three seasons, Himesh has been the judge of the show, and we have seen him get emotional during some tear-jerking performances.

The auditions for the new season have begun, and the fans are excited to connect with the show again. The upcoming season will replace the reality show "Super Star Singer Season 2."

Are you thrilled about the new season? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol 13: Exclusive! Neha Kakkar regains her position as the judge of the upcoming season

 

Pawandeep Endemol INDIAN INDOL 12 Sony TV Jay Bhanushali Bharti Singh Harsh Aditya Narayan SONY TELEVIISON TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 12:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Veera decides to KILL Sejal by sending a Gurkha behind her after knowing that she is a Spy in Colors' Spy Bahu
Mumbai: Colors TV's famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some exciting twists in the upcoming track of the...
Exclusive! Rajaa Betaa fame Sharanpreet Kaur Matharoo ENTERS Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read: ...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Upcoming Trouble! Asha lands in trouble due to the machine
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
‘I want to be like my character Dev’ says, Iqbal khan on sharing his experience on Star Bharat’s new show 'Na Umr ki Seema Ho'.
MUMBAI: Brining the audience, a fresh and refreshing content Star Bharat is bringing a brand-new show ‘Na Umr Ki Seema...
EXCLUSIVE! Ravivaar with Star Parivaar will have a Pati Vs Patni special
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
Hotness! Samaira Kapoor’s sexy bikini looks will surely blow your mind
MUMBAI: Fans always have a lot of love for their favourite celebrity and want to know more about them. Therefore, fans...
Recent Stories
SAM
Hotness! Samaira Kapoor’s sexy bikini looks will surely blow your mind
Latest Video