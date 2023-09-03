Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Jaya Prada and Reena Roy to grace the show

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows. As per sources, Jaya Prada and Reena Roy will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode, where contestants will be giving them a tribute and by singing songs from their movie.
Reena Roy

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, Jaya Prada and Reena Roy will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

This would be the second time the veteran actresses would be coming on the show.

The contestants would give them a tribute by singing songs from their movies.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 13: Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar reveal some secrets about their love life

