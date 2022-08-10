Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Karan Johar to grace the show in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode, Karan Johar will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the judges and the contestants of the show. The contestants will be singing songs from his movies and giving him a tribute.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 18:36
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, Karan Johar will be gracing the show and will be encouraging the contestants to perform well.

This will be the first time that Karan Johar will be gracing the show. He will also be interacting with the contestants and will be boosting their confidence to perform better.

The contestants will be singing songs from Karan Johar’s movies and will be giving them a tribute.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

