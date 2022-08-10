Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Legendary actors Dharmendra and Mumtaz to grace the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of the show, L As per sources, legendary actors Dharmendra and Mumtaz will be gracing the show where they would be interacting with the contestants and would be encouraging them to perform well.
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, legendary actors Dharmendra and Mumtaz will be gracing the show where they would be interacting with the contestants and would be encouraging them to perform well.

This would be the first time that they would be gracing the show and would reliving their good old days.

The contestants would be singing songs from their movies and would take them back to their time.

The upcoming episode is going to be a good musical show and the audience would have a good time.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

