Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Music director Pyarelal and Bollywood ace singer Shreya Ghoshal to grace the upcoming episode of the show

MUMBAI:Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, Music directors Pyarelal and Shreya Ghoshal will be gracing the upcoming show.

They would be interacting with the audience and would be encouraging them to do better.

This will be the first time that they will be gracing the show, and will be reliving their good old days.

The contestants would be singing songs of Music director Pyarelal and Shreya Ghoshal.

The upcoming episode is going to be a good musical show and the audience will have a good time.

