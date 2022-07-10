Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu to grace the show

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and he had become a household name. Today he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik who had replaced Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Kakkar who had replaced Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As we had reported earlier that the new season of India Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during the audition, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

ALSO READ: Is Indian Idol 12’s contestant Sawai Bhat making an exit from the show? )

The show is going to be judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar and the show is going to be hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The show has finally got its top-15 contestants and they will be performing for the first time where they would be judged.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu to grace the show where they would be coming and encouraging the contestants to perform well.

The episode is going to take place on a grander level and the audience will have a good time watching it.

Parineeti herself is a good singer and she too might join the contestants and sing a song. And Harrdy Sandhu too is extremely well known for his prowess in singing and is amongst the country's favorite stars. We are sure the two will add to the elements of the show.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one and the audience will love watching it.

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Is Indian Idol 12’s contestant Sawai Bhat making an exit from the show? )