Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Vishal Dadlani to be the judge in the upcoming season?

The new season of Indian Idol will be beginning soon and Vishal Dadlani has regained his position as the judge of the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 16:18
Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. It is one of the most successful reality shows on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and he had become a household name, and today he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik who had replaced Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Kakkar who had replaced Neha Kakkar, and our very own Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( ALSO READ: Is Indian Idol 12’s contestant Sawai Bhat making an exit from the show?

As per sources, Vishal Dadlani regains the seat of the judge in the upcoming season, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Vishal has been judging the show in the previous 3- 4 seasons and the audience loves him as the judge of the show at times he does get emotional during certain performances.

The auditions for the new season have begun and the fans are excited to see the new season.

The new season will be replacing the reality show “Super Star Singer Season 2”.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Is Indian Idol 12’s contestant Sawai Bhat making an exit from the show?

INDIAN INDOL 12 Sony TV Jay Bhanushali Bharti Singh Harsh Aditya Narayan SONY TELEVIISON TellyChakkar Pawandeep Endemol
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 16:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain: Unfortunate! Things get worse between Riteish and Indu as misunderstanding rise up
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Imlie: Aww! Cheeni to bring lovebirds Imlie and Aryan close to each other
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Kundali Bhagya: Dangerous! Arjun determined to take his revenge, marries Preeta
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Reunion! Priya gets delighted with Ram and Pihu surprise birthday party
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Vishal Dadlani to be the judge in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. It is one of the most successful reality shows on television.The...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Plots and Plans! Priya gets advantage from Vedika and Nandini’s evil game
MUMBAI:Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported earlier...
Recent Stories
cat
OMG! Is Katrina Kaif’s Instagram account hacked? Netizens share screenshots of her account
Latest Video