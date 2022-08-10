Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Is this when Neha Kakkar is expected to return to the show?

For a few weeks now, Neha Kakkar has been missing from the show as the judge and the fans have been wondering when she would be returning and taking over the chair back and finally here we bring you the time she is expected to return.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 11:58
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Is this when Neha Kakkar is expected to return to the show?

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She is known for crooning songs for a number of Bollywood films. The pretty lady is seen as one of the judges in the singing reality show, Indian Idol.

The singer, who was a contestant in Indian Idol season 2, is known for some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma and many more.

Neha has a massive fan following and many fan clubs that are dedicated to her on social media.

Neha Kakkar began her journey in a very simple way where she used to sing songs during functions and mainly sang Bhajans.

(Also Read: Neha Kakkar: We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood)

Post that, she gave an audition for Indian Idol where she was selected but couldn't win the show. However, the judges were massively impressed by her singing.

But today she is a judge on the same show which had rejected her as a contestant.

It’s been a while now since Neha is not seen on the show as Judge, she was last seen during the success party of the show which was around New years eve back in 2022.

The fans have been questioning her absence from the show and are asking when she would return.

Now as per sources, Neha has accepted to return either this or next week but for sure she would be coming back.

We are sure Neha’s fans are super excited with the news as they eargerly waiting to see her back on the screen.

The contestants are also missing Neha on the show and we wish that she returns soon.

Are you going to be happy seeing Neha back on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read; Neha Kakkar's expectations versus reality pictures are all kinds of goofy)

Indian Idol 12 Sony TV Jay Bhanushali Bharti Singh Harsh Aditya Narayan Sony Television TellyChakkar Pawandeep Endemol Neha Kakkar Vishal Dadlani Himesh Reshammiya Salman Ali AR Rahman Rajkumar Santoshi Karan Johar Kumar Sanu Anuradha Paudwal Swami Ramdev Manoj Muntashir
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 11:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Junooniyatt: Jahan and Elaahi get closer; Jordan's enmity intensifies
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara is back in Udaipur; Abhimanyu gets restless
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav asks Akshara not to return, Muskan overhears this
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai accuses Jagtap for revealing the truth to Savi
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat plans on running away with Garry, Santosh remorseful about Sahiba not attending the wedding
MUMBAI: Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Recent Stories
Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help in Dubai is being flown to India, hoping she unites with her family
Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help in Dubai is being flown to India, hoping she unites with her family

Latest Video

Related Stories
Chashni, The Most Spiciest Show, To Air On Star Plus, Gets A Sizzling Timeslot Of 11pm, From 9th March
Excusive! Chashni, The Most Spiciest Show, To Air On Star Plus, Gets A Sizzling Timeslot Of 11pm, From 9th March
Audience Perspective: Viewers don't want to watch the same content on TV shows, which is causing them to go off the air?
Audience Perspective: Viewers don't want to watch the same content on TV shows, which is causing them to go off the air?
Exclusive! Geeta Kapur, to regain a seat as a judge in the upcoming season of India’s Best Dancer?
Exclusive! Geeta Kapur to retain her Judge's Chair in the upcoming season of India’s Best Dancer?
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and a movie with Salman Khan
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and a movie with Salman Khan
EXCLUSIVE! “The weirdest food I have ever had is the Mediterranean,” says Riya Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! “The weirdest food I have ever had is the Mediterranean,” says Riya Sharma
Karan Kundrra reaches Chandigarh, makes a quick video call to this special person, check it out
Karan Kundrra reaches Chandigarh, makes a quick video call to this special person, check it out