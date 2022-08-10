Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Is this when Neha Kakkar is expected to return to the show?

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She is known for crooning songs for a number of Bollywood films. The pretty lady is seen as one of the judges in the singing reality show, Indian Idol.

The singer, who was a contestant in Indian Idol season 2, is known for some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma and many more.

Neha has a massive fan following and many fan clubs that are dedicated to her on social media.

Neha Kakkar began her journey in a very simple way where she used to sing songs during functions and mainly sang Bhajans.

(Also Read: Neha Kakkar: We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood)

Post that, she gave an audition for Indian Idol where she was selected but couldn't win the show. However, the judges were massively impressed by her singing.

But today she is a judge on the same show which had rejected her as a contestant.

It’s been a while now since Neha is not seen on the show as Judge, she was last seen during the success party of the show which was around New years eve back in 2022.

The fans have been questioning her absence from the show and are asking when she would return.

Now as per sources, Neha has accepted to return either this or next week but for sure she would be coming back.

We are sure Neha’s fans are super excited with the news as they eargerly waiting to see her back on the screen.

The contestants are also missing Neha on the show and we wish that she returns soon.

Are you going to be happy seeing Neha back on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read; Neha Kakkar's expectations versus reality pictures are all kinds of goofy)