Indian Idol Season 13 Finale! Kya Baat Hai! Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta to grace the finale of the show to promote their upcoming show “Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum'

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The show has finally come to an end and the finale of the show would take place on the 2nd of April 2023 finally, this season would get the winner of the show.

Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Sonakshi Kar, Deboshmita Roy, Rishi Singh, and Shivam Singh are the top six finalists of the show.

All the six contestants are very strong and it’s very difficult to choose who would be the winner of the show.

As per sources, Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming serial Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum which will air on television soon.

They would be talking about their upcoming show and their characters and will also having some fun sessions with the contestants and the host of the show.

