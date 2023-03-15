Indian Idol Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rani Mukerji offers Rishi Singh to sing for Yash Raj Films

MUMBAI:Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

Rishi Singh is one of the strongest contestants on the show and whenever he performs her impresses the judges and the audiences.

We have seen how whenever a judge comes on the show they are very impressed by Rishi and his singing.

In the upcoming episode, Rani Mukerji will be gracing the show where she will be promoting her upcoming movie Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Once again Rishi will impress the guest on the show Rani and the judges and the actress told him that soon she will be seeing him in the YRF recording studio as the production house might sign him as he is that good.

In the past also Rohi Shetty has also offered to sing in his movie and almost all the guests who has come on the show have praised him.

Well, there is no doubt that he is a very strong contestant and the audience sees him as a potential winner.

