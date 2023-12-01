Indian Idol Season 13: Master Chef judges Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna to grace the show

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As per sources, Master Chef judges Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna will be coming on the show to promote their new season of Master Chef India.

They would be interacting with the contestants on the show and also would be giving them some cooking tips.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be a soulful and entertaining episode.

