Indian Idol Season 13: Rishi Singh and Bidipta Chakravarthy break their silence on their relationship after being questioned by veteran actress Mumtaz

In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol, Mumtaz and Dharmendra will be gracing the show. That’s when the veteran actress will question Rishi and Bidipta’s relationship.
MUMBAI :Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

ALSO READ :  Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Legendary actors Dharmendra and Mumtaz to grace the upcoming episode

As we had reported earlier, Mumtaz and Dharmendra will be gracing the show where the contestants will be singing their songs and will be giving them a tribute.

We came across a video where Mumtaz will be seen questioning Rishi Singh and Bidipta Chakravarthy’s relationship. She will tell them that she can sense that something is happening in between them.

To which Rishi and Bidipta say that they are just good friends and there is nothing going on between them.

Well, there have been rumours doing the rounds that Rishi and Bidipta might be in a relationship together, although there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans love to watch them perform together, and they just remind us of the previous season contestants - Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal.

What do you think about the couple?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Karan Johar to grace the show in the upcoming episode

