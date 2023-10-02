Indian Idol Season 13: Shreya Ghoshal’s dream comes true as she gets to sing on the tunes of veteran music director Pyarelal and late singer Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI :Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As we had reported earlier that in the upcoming episode veteran music director Pyarelal and well-known singer Shreya Ghoshal will be gracing the show.

Now in the new promo of the show one can see how Shreya fulfils her dreams as she sings on tunes of vetran music director Pyarelal and the song of late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

After hearing her sing the judges and the contestants break down as they remember late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Well, there is no doubt that the upcoming episode is going to be very soulful and will take the audience to the golden era of late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



