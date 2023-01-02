Indian Idol Season 13: Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya breaks down as Deboshmita voice touches their heart

In the upcoming episode Deboshmita’s performance will get tears in Vishal and Himesh’s eyes as her voice touches the judge's heart and also impresses Kartik and Kriti.
MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As we had reported earlier, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Shehzada.

We came across a video where one can see Deboshmita performing and as she sings Vishal and Himesh break down her voice is so soulful and Vishal said that he is proud of her.

The upcoming episode will be girls vs. boys and post Deboshmita's performance Kartik says that he forgot about the concept of the show as her singing was so good.

Well, there is no doubt that Deboshmita is one of the strongest contestants on the show and she is seen as one of the finalists of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

