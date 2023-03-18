Indian Idol Season 13: Wow! Rani Mukerji reveals a shocking secret about Aamir Khan while shooting for the movie “Ghulam”

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

In the upcoming episode, Rani Mukerji will be gracing the show Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway where she would be encouraging the contestants to perform better.

In the new promo of the show the actress revealed a secret about Aamir Khan during the shoot of the movie “Ghulam”

ALSO READ : indian-idol-season-13-exclusive-superstar-singer-season-2-contestants-perform-the

The actress said that when she was shooting for the song “Aankhon Se Tune Kya Keh Diya” from the movie “Ghulam” with Aamir Khan and dancing in the rains, the actor was suffering from 102-degree fever and in spite of that he kept shooting for the movie and didn’t complain even once.

She further said that from him she learned how to be dedicated and not complain and with that learning she went ahead and started her career.

Well, there is no doubt that Rani is very fond of Aamir Khan and they are good friends.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 13: Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar reveal some secrets about their love life