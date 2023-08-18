Indian Idol Season 14 : Audience Verdict! Netizens praise the show, say, "It's so refreshing to see a different panel of judges, happy to see Shreya and Kumar Sanu back as judges and Hussain Kuwajerwala as the host"

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner of the last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges of the show.

The new season is about to begin in a week's time and the audience are excited for the new season.

This time the makers have brought him two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show they had judged the show a couple of years back.

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to see him back.

The netizens are happy to see a set of new judges and hosts as they felt that every reality show repeats the judges in the show.

The public was bored of seeing the same faces again and again and wanted to see new judges.

The netizens have spoken about this change in reality shows and say they are looking forward to watching the show and see Shreya and Kumar Sanu back as judges

ALSO READ : Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place

Check out what the netizens had to say :

Reya Saren : I was fed up of seeing the same old judges and host in the show. It's so good to see Shreya and Kumar Sanu back as judges and our very own Hussain is back as the host. The show gave a new freshness to reality shows.

Arjun Mathur : I am looking forward to the new season to begin as I am so excited to see Shreya and Kumar back as judges comepletry new panel and host which I think was needed for reality shows.

Sneha Bajaj: I feel that sometimes we get use to seeing the same faces and judges and we miss the old panel so I would miss watching Neha and Himesh on the show as they were my favorites, somewhere Aditya also became a part of the show with host, with new people it would be difficult to connect.

Kabir Khan : I am waiting for the new season to begin as its lovely to see Shreya and Kumar back. It's been ages since we saw them as judges, especially Shreya. We have seen in reality shows how the same host is repeated and we know how he does things, so good and refreshing to see Hussain back as the host of the show.

Poonam Singh : I would miss the old team as we were used to seeing them as judges and accepting new people would be tough. But let's see I am having huge expectations from the show so let's see how Shreya and Kumar would be as judges and Hussain as a host.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited for the new season and they feel that this change was needed in reality shows where the judges and host shouldn't be repeated.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 16: Explosive! Gori Nagori and Shiv Thakare get into an ugly spat, latter says, “Fukat ka khana kha rahe ho”