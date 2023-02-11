Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt to grace the show

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner of the last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges of the show.

The new season has begun and the audience have given it thumbs up.

This time the makers have brought him two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show they had judged the show a couple of years back.

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to see him back.

The show has begun and this season the contestants are very talented and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

As per sources, Ace producer and director Mahesh Bhatt will be gracing the show where he would be having some fun interactions with the host and the judges.

He would be mesmerized with the talent on the show and he might sign a contestant to sign in his production.

There is no doubt that the fans are super excited for the new season of Indian Idol Season 14 and with a new panel of judges and host the show is going to be different and interesting.

The talent on the show is exceptional and it even becomes difficult for the audience to vote for the favorite as they can’t decide who is the best.

