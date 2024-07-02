Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Ace lyricist Javed Akthar will be gracing the show

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

As per sources, Ace lyricist Javed Akthar will be gracing the show and he would be having a fun time with the contestants, host and judges of the show.

The contestants would be singing the songs to which he has written the lyrics and would be giving him a tribute.

He would be reveling stories behind the thought and time when he wrote the lyrics of the songs.

Well, the show is going to be super entertaining and the audience will be enjoying some nostalgic songs written by Javed Akthar.

Are you excited to see the guest on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

