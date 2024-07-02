Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Ace lyricist Javed Akthar will be gracing the show

Indian Idol is one of the most loved singing reality shows on television and the talent is commendable and its tough for the judges to judge the show. As per sources, Ace lyricist Javed Akthar will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 15:46
Indian Idol

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”)

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

As per sources, Ace lyricist Javed Akthar will be gracing the show and he would be having a fun time with the contestants, host and judges of the show.

The contestants would be singing the songs to which he has written the lyrics and would be giving him a tribute.

He would be reveling stories behind the thought and time when he wrote the lyrics of the songs.

Well, the show is going to be super entertaining and the audience will be enjoying some nostalgic songs written by Javed Akthar.

Are you excited to see the guest on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”)

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar Menuka Poudel Ananya Pal Anjana Padmanabhan Dipan Mitra Adya Mishra Muskan Srivastava Obom Tangu Piyush Panwar Subhadeep Das Utkarsh Wankhede Vaibhav Gupta mahima bhattacharjee Surender Kumar Maithili Shome Gayathry Rajiv Subhadeep Das Chowdhury Sukhwinder Singh Manushi Chhillar Varun Tej Javed Akthar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 15:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad: Tejasswi Prakash narrates her ordeal on missing her flight and a series of UNFORTUNATE EVENTS that followed…
MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved celebrities on television today.She fell in love with Karan Kundra...
Shocking! Wonder Man crew member dies from a fatal accident on set
MUMBAI : On Tuesday morning i.e 6th February, a crew member tragically died while working on the Wonder Man series set...
Amazing: Katelaal & Sons stars Megha Chakraborty, Sahil Phull and others attend co-actor Swati Tarar’s Haldi ceremony!
MUMBAI : Actress Swati Tarar needs no introduction.She was recently seen in Star Plus show Keh Doon Tumhein and prior...
Aww! Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra get shipped together as #AbhiNara as they come together for a new project
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 was one of the most controversial reality shows on television. The show declared Munawar Faruqui...
Rose Day 2024: Wow! From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, check them out in outfits that feature the queen of flowers
MUMBAI :As Valentine's Day is just a week away, today the season of love officially begins with Rose Day. It is not...
Ouch! Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi gets injured while shooting a sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Samridhii...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Rose Day 2024: Wow! From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, check them out in outfits that feature the queen of flowers
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Tejasswi Prakash
Sad: Tejasswi Prakash narrates her ordeal on missing her flight and a series of UNFORTUNATE EVENTS that followed…
Megha Chakraborty
Amazing: Katelaal & Sons stars Megha Chakraborty, Sahil Phull and others attend co-actor Swati Tarar’s Haldi ceremony!
Abhishek Kumar
Aww! Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra get shipped together as #AbhiNara as they come together for a new project
Pratiksha Honmukhe
Ouch! Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi gets injured while shooting a sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
AYESHA
OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Ayesha Khan breaks silence on working with Munawar Faruqui in the future
Sai Ketan Rao
Sai Ketan Rao, aka Agastya From Imlie To Bid Adieu To The Show?