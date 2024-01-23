Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Mohnish Bahl to grace show episode to be dedicated to his mom late actress Nutan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

As per sources, Mohnish Bahl will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

The episode will be dedicated to his late actress Nutan where the contestants will be singing her songs and will be giving her a tribute.

He will also share some stories of his mother and the bond he shared.

Late Nutun is a veteran actress and she has given a number of blockbuster movies and her song was a chartbuster hit.

Well, no doubt that it will be a soulful and entertaining episode.

This year the contestants are really good and its becoming tough for the judges and the audiences to judge the show.

