Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Animal”

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner of the last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges of the show.

The new season is about to begin in a week's time and the audience are excited for the new season.

This time the makers have brought him two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show they had judged the show a couple of years back.

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to see him back.

The show has begun and this season the contestants are very talented and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

As per sources, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie “Animal”

They would be having some fun sessions with the host, contestants and judges of the show.

The contestants would be dedicating and singing songs of Ranbir Kapoor and would be making him feel special on the show.

Ranbir and Rashmika will be having some fun sessions with the host, judges and contestants.

