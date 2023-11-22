Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Animal”

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and the talent this season is commendable. As per sources, As per sources, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 12:37
Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner of the last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges of the show.

The new season is about to begin in a week's time and the audience are excited for the new season.

This time the makers have brought him two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show they had judged the show a couple of years back.

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to see him back.

The show has begun and this season the contestants are very talented and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Also read - Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy brings her musical brilliance as a Guest Judge to Indian Idol’s ‘Theatre Round’

As per sources, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie “Animal”

They would be having some fun sessions with the host, contestants and judges of the show.

The contestants would be dedicating and singing songs of Ranbir Kapoor and would be making him feel special on the show.

Ranbir and Rashmika will be having some fun sessions with the host, judges and contestants.

Are you excited to see Ranbir and Rashmika in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurthy brings her musical brilliance as a Guest Judge to Indian Idol’s ‘Theatre Round’

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar singing show Arshad Warsi Sreerama Chandra Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 12:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Disha Parmar sends sweet birthday wishes to this special person in her life, check it out
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is one of the most popular faces on Television. Disha started her career with the Star Plus show ‘...
Must read! Why Animal is important movie not only for Ranbir Kapoor but also for Bobby Deol
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Animal has been the talk of the town for quite some time, the movie that has Ranbir...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Mannat recognises Angad as Sunny Sodd
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Omg! Is Kabir the main Thanos of the Spy universe? Read more
MUMBAI: Movie Tiger 3 is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience all over, well when the...
Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Animal”
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on...
Pandya Store: Trouble! Natasha puts herself in danger to trap goons, Isha is in a dilemma
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Recent Stories
Animal
Must read! Why Animal is important movie not only for Ranbir Kapoor but also for Bobby Deol
Latest Video
Related Stories
Disha Parmar
Aww! Disha Parmar sends sweet birthday wishes to this special person in her life, check it out
Ishita Dutta
Heartwarming! New mommy Ishita Dutta pens heartfelt note of facing mom's guilt during the first solo trip without her son, Vaayu
Adrija
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Adrija Sinha talks about who is the strict judge and reveals which two contestants under play themselves on the show
Dipika
Wow! Dipika Kakkar reveals what special thing Shoaib Ibrahim does when he has a holiday; read to know more
Sumati
Tera Mera Saath Rahe actress Sumati Singh talks about the love for Television this World Television Day; “Despite the changes in channels and shows over time, television remains a crucial part of our lives”
Vicky
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31: Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Sam Bahadur