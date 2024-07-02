Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Sukhwinder Singh, Manushi Chhillar and Varun Tej to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie “Operation Valentine”

Indian Idol is the number one singing reality show on television and the contestants this year are really commendable and well talented and one can see how tough it is for the judges and the audience to judge on the show. As per sources, Sukhwinder Singh, Manushi Chhillar and Varun Tej grace the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 15:18
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

As per sources, Sukhwinder Singh, Manushi Chhillar and Varun Tej to grace the upcoming episode to promote their movie ““Operation Valentine”

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”

The stars and the singer would have some fun interactions with the audience, the host and the judges of the show.

The contestants would be singing Sukhwinder songs and would be giving him a tribute on the show.

The singer will also share some interesting facts and stories during the time when he has rerecorded those songs.

Well, the show is going to be super entertaining and the audience will be enjoying some nostalgic songs sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

Are you excited to see the guest on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Nineties ace singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya to grace the upcoming episode

 

 

 

 

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar Menuka Poudel Ananya Pal Anjana Padmanabhan Dipan Mitra Adya Mishra Muskan Srivastava Obom Tangu Piyush Panwar Subhadeep Das Utkarsh Wankhede Vaibhav Gupta mahima bhattacharjee Surender Kumar Maithili Shome Gayathry Rajiv Subhadeep Das Chowdhury Sukhwinder Singh Manushi Chhillar Varun Tej
