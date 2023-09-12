Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Ace singer Nitin Mukesh gives a precious gift to this contestant of the show says “ Your voice reminded me of my late father Mukesh Mathur”

In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 14 Nitin Mukesh will be coming on the show and the contestants would be celebrating 100 years of his late father Mukesh’s legacy. One of the contestants would impress him and he would be giving a special gift to them.
Nitin

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner of the last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges of the show.

The new season is about to begin in a week's time and the audience are excited for the new season.

This time the makers have brought two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to have him back.

In the upcoming episode, ace singer Nitin Mukesh will be gracing the show as they would be celebrating 100 years of his late father Mukesh Matur who was a very popular singer and musician.

The contestants would be singing all Mukesh’s songs and would be giving him a tribute on the show.

Contestant Dipan Mitra will be singing one late signer Mukesh’s famous song 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein’ from the 1976 classic ‘Kabhi Kabhie’, and ‘Sawan Ka Mahina' from the 1967 film ‘Milan.

His voice would touch the judges heart and he would be getting a standing ovation.

Nitin would be super impressed with his performance and would tell him that he can feel the romance of his father’s voice and as a appreciation token he would give him a special gift which would be his father’s tie and said that whenever he wears it he will sing beautifully.

Well, there is no doubt that Dipan always gives a good performance and impresses the judges and audiences.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 19:58

