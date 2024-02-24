Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special gesture of Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal for guest Urmila Matondkar

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows of television and soon the new season would be coming to an end and the show would get its winner.
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

The next episode will be the semi – finale episode that will be telecasted.

Urmila Matondkar will be a guest on the show and will be interacting with the contestants,  judges and the host of the show.

We came across a video where Urmila had a request for Kumar Sanu where she requested him to sing her only famous song "Luv Hua"

Kumar Sanu begins to sing and Shreya joins him and they create the magic of the nineties.

This week would be the semi - finale week and finally the show would get the finalist of the show.

Well, this year the contestants of the show have been very talented and it's been difficult for the judges and the  audience to judge the show.

Urmila Matondkar will be sharing her things about her good old days and will be sharing how she shot the songs that the contestants would be singing.

The upcoming episode will be very entertaining and will take the audience back to the good old days of nineties.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

