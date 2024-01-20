Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Hrithik Roshan creates the magic of “Senorita” on the stage with Anjana Padmanabhan

Indian Idol is one of the most successful and loved shows on television and talent on the show is exceptional. Now Hrithik would be coming on the show as a “Guest” judge and he would be creating the magic of “Senorita”
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

As we had reported earlier that Hrithik Roshan will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming movie “Fighter”

Now in the upcoming episode Anjana Padmanabhan will reveal that she is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan and she would request him to sing her favourite song “Senortita”

The actor very sportingly got up and danced to the tunes of “Senorita” and also sang alone with her.

There is no doubt that Anjana Padmanabhan  is one of the strong contestants of the show and each performance of hers impresses the judges.

Well, every contestant seemed to be smitten by Hrithik’s gesture and down to earth nature.

Whenever the superstar has gone on a show he has been so humble and he fully wishes the wishes and demands of the contestants who are his die – hard fans.

This year the contestants are really good and it's becoming difficult for the judges and the audiences to judge their favorite contestants.

The episode is going to be super entertaining and will keep the audience hooked on to the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

