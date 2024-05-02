Indian Idol Season 14: Kya Baat Hai! Shahid Kapoor reveals about the first time he ever met Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

In the latest episode of the show, Shahid Kappor and Kriti Sanon had graced the show where they promoted their upcoming movie “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”

In the episode Shahid revealed his first encounter with Kumar Sanu he said “I met Kumar Sanu years back even before I had debuted in the movies. I was signed to do one of his music video titled “'Kehna To Hai” and the song became a hit and then we worked in several movies together”

He further said “ I had to do the music video for him and when he returned he told me that he will sing for my movies and I clearly remember that Sanu Da had come in the chopper and My team and I were waiting on the ground for him. Then I came to know that he would come to sing three songs and after recording it, he leave back in the chopper”

Well, that was my fond memory of Kumar Sanu and this was how I met him for the first time.

