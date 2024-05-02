Indian Idol Season 14: Kya Baat Hai! Shahid Kapoor reveals about the first time he ever met Kumar Sanu

In the latest episode of Indian Idol Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon had graced the show and during the episode Shahid revealed and spoke about how he met singer Kumar Sanu for the first time.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 19:29
Shahid

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

In the latest episode of the show, Shahid Kappor and Kriti Sanon had graced the show where they promoted their upcoming movie “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Nineties ace singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya to grace the upcoming episode

In the episode Shahid revealed his first encounter with Kumar Sanu he said “I met Kumar Sanu years back even before I had debuted in the movies. I was signed to do one of his music video titled “'Kehna To Hai” and the song became a hit and then we worked in several movies together”

He further said “ I had to do the music video for him and when he returned he told me that he will sing for my movies and I clearly remember that Sanu Da had come in the chopper and My team and I were waiting on the ground for him.  Then I came to know that he would come to sing three songs and after recording it, he leave back in the chopper”

Well, that was my fond memory of Kumar Sanu and this was how I met him for the first time.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar Menuka Poudel Ananya Pal Anjana Padmanabhan Dipan Mitra Adya Mishra Muskan Srivastava Obom Tangu Piyush Panwar Subhadeep Das Utkarsh Wankhede Vaibhav Gupta mahima bhattacharjee Surender Kumar Maithili Shome Gayathry Rajiv Shahid Kapoor Kriti Sanon Moushumi Chatterjee Hemant Kumar Subhadeep Das Chowdhury
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 19:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Gorgeous! 12th Fail actress Medha Shankar looks gorgeous and desirable in this latest photo shoot
MUMBAI: Released on October 27 last year with a modest pre-release buzz, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial...
Really! Juhi Chawla opens up on Aamir Khan giving her the cheapest gift ever; Says ‘He came to my home and…’
MUMBAI: Recently, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's dance reality show had actor Juhi Chawla as a guest. In honor of her...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Kunal slaps Bobby, Vandana places Bobby and Mrunal under scrutiny
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Isha will return to add surprising elements to Ishaan and Savi's married life
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kundali Bhagya: Oh No! Karan knows Rajveer's true identity through a secret photo album
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Check out! Here is the budget of the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and the movie need to collect this much to get the tag of clean hit
MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the big screens, the movie that has great names like...
Recent Stories
Medha
Gorgeous! 12th Fail actress Medha Shankar looks gorgeous and desirable in this latest photo shoot
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shiv
OMG! Shiv Thakare is unrecognizable as he pranks people on street as scary beggar
Arshad
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 : OMG! Arshad Warsi and Manisha Rani break down in tears as Sangeeta Phogat gets evicted from the show
Rajshri Rani
Congratulations! Imlie star Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Mukesh embrace parenthood, Welcome baby boy
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”
MANNARA
Exclusive! Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar to unite for a music video
Manini De
Exclusive! I think I was destined to be a part of Dalchini: Manini De