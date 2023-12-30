Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu take you on a nostalgic ride of the nineties

Indian Idol is one of the most loved singing reality shows on television and now in the upcoming episode Udit Narayan will be gracing the show and Kumar and Udit will be performing together and taking us back to the good old days of the nineties.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 18:11
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is hosting the show and this season also the contestants are really talented and it’s difficult to judge who the good contestant is.

In the upcoming episode nineties veteran singer Udit Naryan will be gracing the show where he will be interacting with the contestants and the judges of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan are the famous singers from the 90s and their every song used to be a chartbuster hit those days, they mainly sung for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan songs.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show

Once again the two will sing together on the Indian Idol stage and will take you back to the good old days.

The two sing their iconic song together “Yeh Bandhan Toh Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai” from the movie “Karan Arjun”

Their performance will take you back to the good old days of the 90s and it seems like the upcoming episode will be a soulful one.

Are you excited to see Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan perform together?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt to grace the show


 
 
Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar singing show Raj Babbar Nitin Mukesh Mukesh Mathur Neil Nitin Mukesh Javed Ali Udit Narayan Kumar Sanu reality shows
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 18:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Love! Garry falls for Sahiba, Realise all his mistakes
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Anupamaa: Big Twist! Samar’s character reserved in the show
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Baa feels guilty to keep Ansh away form Dimpy, Vanraj stands against their closeness
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Richa Chadha Criticizes MakeMyTrip and Air India, Labels Them 'scamsters'
MUMBAI : In a scathing critique of X, Richa Chadha aims at online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India,...
Jhanak: SAD! Anirudh upset over not being there for Jhanak in her needs
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Farah Khan gifts this special thing to Shiv Thakare as he purchases a new home in Mumbai
MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Recent Stories
Richa Chadha
What! Richa Chadha Criticizes MakeMyTrip and Air India, Labels Them 'scamsters'
Latest Video
Related Stories
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Farah Khan gifts this special thing to Shiv Thakare as he purchases a new home in Mumbai
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Pawandeep Rajan to perform with Sreerama Chandra in the upcoming episode
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is what Anurag Dobhal’s brother Atul plans to do in order to make him win the show: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav joins hand with his brother
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The entire housemate goes against Anurag Dobhal as he claims that he will only win the show
Rushad Rana
Exclusive! Raghav from Hip Hip Hurray is still remembered and youngsters of today’s generation are still watching the show: Rushad Rana
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Salman Khan exposes Abhishek Kumar’s game against Mannara and Munawar