Indian Idol Season 14 : Kya Baat Hai! Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu take you on a nostalgic ride of the nineties

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is hosting the show and this season also the contestants are really talented and it’s difficult to judge who the good contestant is.

In the upcoming episode nineties veteran singer Udit Naryan will be gracing the show where he will be interacting with the contestants and the judges of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan are the famous singers from the 90s and their every song used to be a chartbuster hit those days, they mainly sung for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan songs.

Once again the two will sing together on the Indian Idol stage and will take you back to the good old days.

The two sing their iconic song together “Yeh Bandhan Toh Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai” from the movie “Karan Arjun”

Their performance will take you back to the good old days of the 90s and it seems like the upcoming episode will be a soulful one.

