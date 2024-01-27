Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Abhijeet Bhattacharya bring a twist give a huge challenge to Anjana Padmanabhan

In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Abhijeet Bhattacharya will be gracing the show and will be giving a rocking performance and she will ace the challenge given by Abhijeet.
Abhijeet

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

In the upcoming episode, Abhijeet Bhattacharya will be gracing the show and will be challenging the audience.

Anjana Padmanabhan  will sing Kumar Sanu most famous song “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” form the movie Baazighar.

Post her performance Abjijeet will be challenging her where he will tell her that the song would be same but the rhythm would change.

Anjana would shock the audience as she would ace the challenge and get a standing aviation from the judges.

Abhijeet tells her that she is very quick is changing things and she is really good and will go a long way.

Well, there is no doubt that this year the contestants are really good and they are acing their performance.

Anjana is seen as one of the strongest contestant of the show and whichever guest has come on the show has only praised her.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

