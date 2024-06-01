Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Menuka Poudel forgets her lyrics as she performs guest Sanjay Dutt encourages her to continue

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and now in the upcoming episode, Sanjay Dutt will be guest judge and while performing Menuka Poudel will forget her lyrics and she will break down.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:01
Indian Idol Season 14

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is hosting the show and this season also the contestants are really talented and it’s difficult to judge who the good contestant is.

In the upcoming episode, Sajay Dutt will be a guest on the show where they will be celebrating the Son – Father and mother relations. It will be Nargis Dutt and Sunit Dutt special episode.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show

Menuka Poudel  as she performs will forget her lyrics and will break down as she wouldn’t be able to match with the tuning.

Sanjay Dutt will come and console her and would tell her that such things happen and that she should be strong and she should pick herself up and continue performing from there.

Even judge Shreya Goshal will tell her that she can continue and will help her to finish the song.

Well, it will be interesting to see if this would impact in the judging of her performance and the votes that she would get.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt to grace the show

 
 

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar singing show Raj Babbar Nitin Mukesh Mukesh Mathur Neil Nitin Mukesh Javed Ali Udit Narayan Kumar Sanu reality shows
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 18:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Anirudh's Desperate Measures to Conceal Identity as Mysterious Husband Threatens Exposure
MUMBAI : Star Plus TV serial 'Jhanak' takes an intense turn as Anirudh (Krushal Ahuja) finds himself resorting to...
pinkypinkySpoiler Alert! Imlie: Agastya's Shocking Revenge Threatens to Break Ties with Imlie
MUMBAI : The Star Plus Hindi TV serial 'Imlie' takes an intense and dramatic turn as Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) becomes...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Adhik Demands Ishani's Custody, Pakhi's Evil Tactics Unleashed
MUMBAI: The emotional drama in Star Plus' popular TV serial 'Anupama' takes a bitter turn as Adhik (Gaurav Khanna)...
Spoiler Alert! Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Adi and Radhika's Grand Wedding Threatens to Shatter Kavya's Dreams
MUMBAI : Sony TV's popular serial 'Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon' is all set to dazzle audiences with a grand wedding,...
Anupamaa: OMG! Aadhya and Anuj get reminded of a fond memory with Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: OMG! Agastya finds the real reason behind Vishwa and Imlie’s wedding
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Recent Stories
AR rahman
Happy Birthday A R Rahman! From Deadpool 2 to The Accidental Husband, times when Hollywood films borrowed the singer/musician’s music
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is how Abhishek Kumar will re – enter the house; read to know how
Vicky
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain reveals Ankita Lokhande is the reason he has lost all his friends
Dipika Kakar
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Wow! After 20 kgs Biryani, Dipika Kakar bakes Australian lamingtons for the cast and crew
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Munawar Faruqui gets a special proposal from this social media fashionista
Priyanshi Yadav
Wow: Pandya Store actress Priyanshi Yadav’s latest reel with co-actor Abhishek Sharma on ‘Lut put gaya’ is sure to bring a wide smile on your face! (Watch Video)
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav extends support to Abhishek Kumar