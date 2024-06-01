Indian Idol Season 14 : OH NO! Menuka Poudel forgets her lyrics as she performs guest Sanjay Dutt encourages her to continue

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

Hussain Kuwajerwala is hosting the show and this season also the contestants are really talented and it’s difficult to judge who the good contestant is.

In the upcoming episode, Sajay Dutt will be a guest on the show where they will be celebrating the Son – Father and mother relations. It will be Nargis Dutt and Sunit Dutt special episode.

ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Karisma Kapoor to grace the show

Menuka Poudel as she performs will forget her lyrics and will break down as she wouldn’t be able to match with the tuning.

Sanjay Dutt will come and console her and would tell her that such things happen and that she should be strong and she should pick herself up and continue performing from there.

Even judge Shreya Goshal will tell her that she can continue and will help her to finish the song.

Well, it will be interesting to see if this would impact in the judging of her performance and the votes that she would get.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt to grace the show



