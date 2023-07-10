Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! Check out the special gift that contestant Ajaya Amar gifted to judge Kumar Sanu

The new season of Indian Idol had began and the talent this season is commendable, now here we bring you a present that contestant Ajaya Amar gifts judge Kumar Sanu
Ajaya

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience had connected to each and every contestant and it was difficult to pick who would be the winner of the show.

Rishi Singh had emerged as the winner of the last season.

The last season was judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as the judges of the show.

The new season is about to begin in a week's time and the audience are excited for the new season.

This time the makers have brought him two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show they had judged the show a couple of years back.

Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as the host of the show and the fans are excited to see him back.

The show has begun and this season the contestants are very talented and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Now in the upcoming episode, contestant Ajaya Amar will give a good and impressive performance where he will be singing the song 'Tadap Tadap' from the iconic film "Hum Dil Chuke Sanam.

The judges will be impressed with his singing  and thus would compliment him.

Post that Ajaya will reveal that his father is a huge fan of Kumar Sanu and hence he would give him a portrait made by his father that would bring tears in the singer’s eyes.

Well, there is no doubt that there are a lot of fans of Kumar Sanu and till today people love his voice.

There is no doubt that the fans are super excited for the new season of Indian Idol Season 14 and with a new panel of judges and host the show is going to be different and interesting.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Superstar Singer Season 2 contestants to perform with the current contestants

