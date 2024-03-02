Indian Idol Season 14: Wow! Piyush Panwar does something special for guest Kriti Sanon; Anjana Padmanabhan stumps Shahid Kapoor with her performance

Indian Idol is one of the most loved shows on television and the show is the number one singing show. Now in the upcoming episode, Piyush will do something special for Kriti to make her feel special whereas Anjana’s performance will leave Shahid speechless.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 20:43
Piyush

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

In the upcoming episode Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be gracing the show where they would promote their upcoming movie “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”

Piyush Panwar will turn out to be Kriti Sanon’s fans and he will do something special for the actress.

ALSO READ :Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Nineties ace singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya to grace the upcoming episode

The singer will enact some scenes from her movies and will also mouth her dialogues and will try to impress the actress.

At the end she loved it and complemented Piyush on his performance and said that he was a good actor.

Anjana Padmanabhan will sing the title track of “Kaminey” will stump Shahid Kapoor where the actor will come on stage and say that when you hear talents like this exist one realizes how this is much better than the original one.

Well, there is no doubt that the talent is unbearable and this season it's getting tough for the judges and audience to judge.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

