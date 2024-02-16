Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! The jugalbandi of Salman Ali and Vaibhav Gupta's performance leaves the judges stumped

Indian Idol Season 14 is one of the most successful and loved reality shows on television and this week the ex – contestants of the show would be gracing the show where they would be teaming up with the current contestants and would be performing with them and each performance would leave the judges stumped.
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14

MUMBAI : Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

We had reported that this week that the ex – Indian Idol contestants would be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming show “SuperStar Singer Season 3”

The ex – contestants would be teaming up with the current contestants and would be giving some rocking performances.

In the new promo of the show one can see the jugalbandi performance of Salman Ali and Vaibhav Gupta.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”

The two will be giving a rocking performance and will leave the judges stumped as they would get Goosebumps with their performance.

Well, there is no doubt that this week the episode is going to be superb and ever music orientated and the audience is going to be entertained.

Are you excited to see the reunion of the Indian Idol contestants?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

