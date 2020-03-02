Indian Idol: THIS is the thing common between Salman Ali and Sunny Hindustani

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most successful signing shows on television. The audience really loves watching the contestants sing on the show, and the contestants really have a massive fan following post the show and have a career to look forward too.

The recent season of the show just went off the air, and it was a hugely successful season where Sunny Hindustani emerged as the winner of the show.

One thing that’s common between these two contestants is that they have emerged winner of the show, from being no one, to become somebody. They come from very low backgrounds and what made them the winner, is their talent.

If one remembers in the case of Salman, he belonged to a small village and he had come for Indian Idol auditions with lots of troubles and same goes with Sunny as he was a boot polisher and it is his a talent that brought him to Indian Idol show.

We came across a video where we one can see how Salman Ali who is the winner of Indian Idol Season 10 and Sunny Hindustani who is the winner of the lastest season 11, singing together and shocking the judges.

There is no doubt that these two singers are a gift to signing, and they are going to go along way ahead.

Check out the post below where these two performance will blow your mind :