Indian Idol: When Ridham Kalyan and Sunny Hindustani stumped Kumar Sanu with their performance

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has struck a chord with the audience and every season of the show is a huge success and What! Talent of singers is showcased on the show.

The recent season of the show just went off air, and it was a hugely successful season where Sunny Hindustani emerged as the winner of the show.

The show always tops the TRP charts and gives us the best singers of our nation.

Sunny Hindustani is an exceptionally good singer, he came from a small village and not only emerged as the winner but also singed a contract with T – series.

On the other hand, Ridham Kalyan was the runner up of the show and he is also a talented singer.

Now one of the fan clubs shared a video where Ridham and Sunny are singing together on the stage and giving a tribute to the legendary singer Kumar Sanu.

Their performance is so soulful that it will touch one’s heart. Post the performance the judges and Kumar Sanu were stumped and they didn’t know what to say.

Well, that’s the speciality of Indian Idol as they bring the best of singers to perform together on stage.

They both give a rocking performance and sets the stage on fire.

