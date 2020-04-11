Indian Idol: When Salman Ali and Neha Kakkar danced on Rapper Badshah’s tunes

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most successful singers in Bollywood today, the singer started her journey as the contestant on the reality show, and today she is the judge of the show.

The singer, who was a contestant in Indian Idol season 2, is known for some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma and more.

Neha has a massive fan following and everyone loves her voice, and there are many fan clubs dedicated to her.

On the other hand,Rapper Badshah has made a strong place for himself in the world of music. He came into limelight with his single Saturday Saturday and went on to entertain fans with tracks like Proper Patola, Chull, DJ Waley Babu, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Mercy, Buzz and She Move It Like to name a few.

In a video, we can see how Neha is grooving on Badshah’s tunes and enjoying herself, and when the contestants of Indian Idol join in, Salman and Neha are seen doing the hook step.

The rapper’s song entertains the whole set of audience and brings in the all-party feeling on the stage.

