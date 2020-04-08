News

Indian Idol: When Salman Ali and Nitin Kumar got Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor dancing on their tunes..

These two talented singers shocked the audience, judges and the celebrity judge with their performance

08 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has struck a chord with the audience and every season of the show is a huge success.  

In Season 10 there was a Jodi which used to give rocking performances, and that was of Salman Ali and Nitin Kumar. Both of them were  best of friends on the show and also were room partners.

They were called as the Jai and Veru Jodi of Indian Idol and when they used to sing together it used to be a smashing performance.

We came across a video where the two of them performed on the song Jashn – E- Ishq from Gunday and stumped everyone on the show.

The guest celebrity Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor were shocked and couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

Arjun stood up and was dancing to their tunes and Parineeti then joined him.

Post the performance the judges were left speechless and didn’t know what to say.

Well, the performance will give you goosebumps and will want you to see more of them.

Salman Ali was the winner of the show, whereas Nitin was the 4th runner up of  Indian Idol Season 10 .

