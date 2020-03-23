Indian Idol: When Salman Ali collaborated with Voice India winner Nishtha Sharma

MUMBAI: Salman Ali and Nishtha Sharma, who were winners of the reality shows like Indian Idol and Voice India, collaborated for a funny video.

Salman Ali, who was the winner of Indian Idol season 10, has been loved a lot on the show. So much that Vishal Dadlani, who is the music composer also offered him to sing in his next project.

Nishtha Sharma has won Voice India 1 and she too has a massive fan following. Now the two have many fan clubs dedicated to their names, and we came across a funny video where you can see Nishtha and Salman looking adorable.

There is no doubt that both these singers are very talented and the fans would want to see them together.