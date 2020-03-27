Indian Idol: When Salman Ali surprised Kumar Sanu with his performance

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has struck a chord with the audience and every season of the show is a huge success.

Salman Ali, who was the winner of Indian Idol Season 10, is an exceptionally good singer. He came from a small village and lends his voice for films today.

Now one of his fan clubs shared a video where he is sharing screen space with veteran singer Kumar Sanu. When Salman started to sing, Kumar Sanu is shocked with the talent that he has.

The singer is stumped and doesn’t know how to react.