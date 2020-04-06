Indian Idol: When Shah Rukh Khan was mesmerized with Salman Ali and Kailash Kher’s performance

MUMBAI: Salman Ali who came from a small village in Punjab, and rocked the Indian Idol stage with his performance, and emerged as the winner of Season 10.

Today he has a crazy fan following and is loved by one and all. He got his first Bollywood break in Dabangg 3 with the song Awara which was a hit.

The singer has a massive fan following and is loved by all. Now we came across a video where Salman Ali is singing along with Kailash Kher, and Shah Rukh Khan is loving their performance and is lost in the song.

The performance is when Salman was a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and was eliminated mid-way has he didn’t get votes to save him.

The singer has come up the hard way, today he is a well-known singer, and is in big demand in Bollywood.

Salman these days is busy with his live concerts that go houseful, and the crowd goes crazy seeing him performing, today he is not less than a Rockstar in the world of music.

Neha Kakkar had said that he is a gift to music and one of the best singers that they have discovered.

Salman had said that whatever he is told it is because of SRK and to perform in front of him was a dream come true moment.

For more news and updates on Television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com