Indian Idol: When Sunny Hindustani signed his first-ever project on the show

MUMBAI: Sunny Hindustani became a household name after winning India's most popular singing reality show Indian Idol 10. The talented artist participated in the show to spread the charm of his mesmerising voice and he gave back-to-back hit performances in every episode.

He won accolades not just from the judges but also from the viewers and all the celebrity guests.

The ace singer also managed to bag the trophy and the reason behind his victory is his hard work and dedication.

Now we came across a video where Sunny Hindustani is giving a tribute to Kishore Kumar and the way he sings the judges are shocked and they are stumped and don’t know what to say.

Whenever Sunny has given a performance its never happened that the judges and the audiences have never liked it. They have always applauded and appreciated his performance.

Post this performance one can see how Vishal gets emotional and he goes on the stage and hugs Sunny, whereas the guest music director who comes tells him that he is opening a recording studio and he would like to sign Sunny for it.

He brings the files and papers and the young talented singers signs his first project.

Well, there is no doubt that he is one of the topmost singers and soon will be seen singing for a T – series movie.

