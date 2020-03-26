News

Indian Idol: When winners Salman Ali and Sunny Hindustani rocked the stage together

The winners of Indian Idol 10 and 11 performed to together and set the stage on fire.

26 Mar 2020 05:08 PM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most successful reality shows on television.  The audience really loves watching the contestants sing on the show, and the contestants have a massive fan following. 

The one thing that’s common between  two contestants who won the show - Salman Ali and Sunny Hindustani is that they came from a very small background and what made them the winner, is their sheer talent.  

If one remembers, in the case of Salman, he belonged to a small village and he had come for Indian Idol auditions with after a lot of trouble and the same goes with Sunny as he was a boot polisher and it is his talent that brought him to the show.

 We came across a video where  Salman Ali, who is the winner of Indian Idol Season 10 and Sunny Hindustani who is the winner of the latest season 11 are singing together and have shocked the judges.

There is no doubt that these two singers are a gift to signing, and they are going to go along way ahead.

Check out the post below where these two performance will blow your mind :

