Indian Television audience LOVES TO HATE characters like Mr. Bajaj , Vedika and Maya !

MUMBAI: Our relationship with TV villains is weird. We hate them almost as much as we love them. To be honest, we perhaps just love to hate them. While there are a few actors who have chosen negative characters to be their forte, there are some who have dabbled in different roles, but we feel they have given their best in negative roles.



Indian Television industry is known for saas-bahu dramas and vamps in the form of mother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. Well, everyone forgets about the villains, the ones folk who terrorize their peers and the audience by their sheer dominance and negativity. For many years, there have been some strong villainous characters portrayed by talented actors. Popular amongst the audience for their cunningness, shrewdness and cruelty, these villains set new boundaries in terms of wickedness. Yet ironically some of them are the most favourite amongst the audience not because of their sheer negativity but because they were primarily a good soul.



While there are some characters which are out and out negative, there are certain characters which are specially designed in such a way that we cannot decide whether to love them or hate them. And eventually, we just end up love hating them!



A few of such actors are Karan Singh Grover who played Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kii, Pankhuri Awasthy who played Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and even Jennifer Winget as Maya.



From an audience point of view they are are hated but simultaneously loved. Check the comments below:



Sayeda Hamed Abidi, a housewife says, "I love watching television shows and I would actually say that these are the characters which make the protagonists interesting to watch. I mean what would the leads do if there was a love story with no vamp or villain. It would get boring."



Farhan Khan, a business analyst avers, "It is confusing. At sometimes we feel that such characters are so right and they just need to be understood well, their actions just make us more angry and eventually we start questioning their intentions. We obviously love hating them!"



