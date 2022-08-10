Indian Telly Awards: Really! Rupali Ganguly and Rakhi Sawant meet after a long time; Uorfi Javed interrupts their meeting with a complaint

Now, Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, Rakhi Sawant and Internet sensation Uorfi Javed were there too.
Uorfi Javed

MUMBAI : The recently held Indian Telly Awards, had a plethora of Television celebs who graced the event. From Urvashi Dholakia, Fahmaan Khan, Ulka Gupta to Megha Chakraborty, the event was buzzing with activity. 

Now, Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly, Rakhi Sawant and Internet sensation Uorfi Javed were there too. The trio met on the red carpet and while Rakhi was talking to the media, she got excited seeing Rupali Ganguly and hugged her. 

Meanwhile Uorfi saw Rupali and came running to hug her as well. And she told Rupali that she didn’t reply to her message and the Anupamaa actress checked if the number she had was correct.

Their cute banter has gone virat and Rakhi also mentioned that Anupamaa is her favorite show. Check out the video below;

Indian Telly Awards: Really! Rupali Ganguly and Rakhi Sawant meet after a long time; Uorfi Javed interrupts their meeting with a complaint
