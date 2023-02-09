"India's Best Dancer 3: Contestants Step into Judges' Shoes for a Role Reversal Spectacle!"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 21:48
Judges

MUMBAI: Get ready for a dance extravaganza like never before as Sony Entertainment Television's beloved show, India’s Best Dancer 3, is all set to deliver a triple dose of entertainment in its upcoming episode - "Dance Ka Triple Dhamaal"!

This weekend promises a nail-biting showdown as our talented contestants take to the stage, dancing their hearts out to secure their coveted spots in the top 8. The energy is soaring, the competition is fierce, and the entertainment quotient is off the charts!

But that's not all! The evening takes a star-studded turn with the presence of the ever-energetic Moushumi Chatterjee, who is sure to add a dash of charisma and charm to the show.

Prepare to be dazzled as two contestants, Shivam Wankhede and Deparna Goswami, along with the incredibly talented choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge, come together to deliver jaw-dropping performances that will leave you spellbound. In an unexpected twist, they even step into the shoes of the esteemed judges - Shivam as Terence Lewis, Deparna as Sonali Bendre, and Vaibhav as Geeta Kapur! Their electrifying trio performance to the beats of "Desi Girl" from the film Dostana is set to take the stage by storm.

But wait, the fun doesn't end there! Judge Terence Lewis, known for his infectious enthusiasm and social media addiction, decides to join the performance frenzy. Watch as Terence, Vaibhav (aka Geeta), and Shivam (aka Terence) come together in a hilarious yet mesmerizing performance to the tune of "Saree Ke Fall Sa" from the film R Rajkumar. Deparna, taking Sonali Bendre's seat, can't help but be enthralled by their "toofani" performance!

Get ready to groove and be part of the excitement with India’s Best Dancer 3 this Saturday – Sunday at 8PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

India's Best Dancer 3 Shivanshu Soni Anjali Mamgai Judge Terence Sony Entertainment Television Dance Ka Triple Dhamaal Moushumi Chatterjee magical aura Vivek Chachere TellyChakkar
